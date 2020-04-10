Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.81. 1,348,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,761. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

