Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $417,000 in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of Trane stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. 1,261,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

