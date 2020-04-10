Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,657 shares of company stock worth $118,138,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $145.73. 4,369,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.03.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

