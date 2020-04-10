Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,931. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

