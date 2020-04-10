Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,335 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 5,815,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,912. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

