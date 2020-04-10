Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

PSX traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 5,247,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.