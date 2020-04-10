Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,990 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $113,949,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,437,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,990,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

