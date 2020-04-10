Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,969 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,407.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 121,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,025. The company has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

