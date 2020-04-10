Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 972 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 19.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. 6,384,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,168. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.