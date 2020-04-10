Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.32. 1,821,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,080. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.