Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $63,715,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $49.00. 19,054,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,932,084. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.