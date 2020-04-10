Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,890. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.79, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $128,666.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,925 shares of company stock worth $67,825,573. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

