Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.01. 6,445,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

