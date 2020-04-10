Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $218.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

