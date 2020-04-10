Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

