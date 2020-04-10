Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

BURL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. 710,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.92.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.