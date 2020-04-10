Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

BURL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. 710,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.92.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

