C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have underperformed the industry in a year’s time, primarily due to weak truck pricing thanks to excess capacity and soft freight demand. Evidently, total revenues declined 7.9% in 2019. The top line was primarily hurt due to soft truckload revenues, which declined 6.7% in 2019 due to the aforementioned headwinds. C.H. Robinson expects the challenges pertaining to net revenue per load to persist through the first half of 2020. Deterioration in operating ratio mainly due to revenue weakness is also concerning. The downward revision of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings reflects the negative sentiments surrounding the stock. However, we are positive on C.H. Robinson’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Its growth-by-acquisition policy is commendable too.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.22. 1,561,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

