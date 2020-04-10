Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,760 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. 10,769,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,743. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.