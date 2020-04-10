Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,370 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.01.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,173,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,107. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

