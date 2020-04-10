Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 4.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 125,257,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,365,976. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

