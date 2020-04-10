Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $524,865,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,349 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,477,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

