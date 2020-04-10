Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Diageo makes up 0.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2,070.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded up $5.89 on Friday, reaching $133.55. 744,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.