Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,372 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares makes up 0.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at $725,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $117,900.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,881. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.