Campbell Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,369,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 90,591,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,809,820. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

