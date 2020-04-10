Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ryanair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after purchasing an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

