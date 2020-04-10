Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capgemini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capgemini from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 77,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.