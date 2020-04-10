Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CCPPF stock remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

