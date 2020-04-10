Cardtronics’ (CATM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cardtronics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 716,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $873.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

