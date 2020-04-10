Cardtronics’ (CATM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cardtronics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.
Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 716,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $873.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
