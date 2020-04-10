Carebit Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $31,971.24 and $11.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carebit has traded up 66.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017413 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003582 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000803 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 154,229,257 coins and its circulating supply is 149,836,177 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

