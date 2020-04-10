Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.16.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, reaching C$3.86. 20,460,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.60.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

