Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Cut to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut Centennial Resource Development from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.69.

CDEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,631,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,818,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,991,000 after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,436,390 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

