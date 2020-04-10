Cfra Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.91.

DIS traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,447,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

