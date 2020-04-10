Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $130.00 at SunTrust Banks

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.78.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,374. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,648,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.