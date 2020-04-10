Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $130.00 at SunTrust Banks

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,374. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,648,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

