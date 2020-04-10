Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Trading Up 0.9%

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.15 ($1.52) and last traded at A$2.15 ($1.52), approximately 3,660,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.13 ($1.51).

The company has a market cap of $669.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.29.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Charter Hall Education Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

