Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $84.31. 17,021,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.