Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

Chevron stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,019,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,966. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

