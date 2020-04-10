China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

LFC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CLSA raised shares of China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.65.

LFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 594,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,971. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 5.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

