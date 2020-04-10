Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Shares of CB traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

