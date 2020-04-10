Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a negative rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 3,264,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,882. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

