Citigroup Cuts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $7.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

BCSF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 831,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,635. The company has a market cap of $535.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 12,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

