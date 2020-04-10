Citigroup Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $30.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,924. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after buying an additional 215,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 388,110 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after buying an additional 870,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,643,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

