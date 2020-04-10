Citigroup Cuts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $78.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.