Citigroup Increases Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Price Target to $33.00

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 2,788,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,820. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

