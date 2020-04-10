Citigroup Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $7.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESRT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 1,512,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,331. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,618 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

