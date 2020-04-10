Citigroup Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.57.

EPR stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,077. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

