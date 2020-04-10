Citigroup Trims Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $98.00

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $133.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.14.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.73. 253,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,768. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 88,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.