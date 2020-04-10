Citigroup Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $210.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.21.

NYSE:ESS traded up $12.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.96. The company had a trading volume of 801,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average of $300.06. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

