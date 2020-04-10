Citigroup Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $71.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

KRC traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,847. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

