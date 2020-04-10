Citigroup Trims WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Target Price to $52.00

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $7.65 on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,830. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in WP Carey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

