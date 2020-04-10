Citigroup Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 501,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Life Storage by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.